Gov. Abbott focuses on 7 'emergency items' in 2023 State of the State address

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott gave his 2023 State of the State Address in San Marcos Thursday.

The address happens every two years.

It’s meant to coincide with the Legislative Session when lawmakers are already gathered at the state capital.

Abbott spoke in front of a small group of invited guests at a manufacturing plant in San Marcos.

Some of the topics in his speech were part of seven emergency items, which included a push for property tax relief, ending COVID-19 restrictions in Texas and combatting the ongoing fentanyl crisis.

Political Analyst Jason Whitely said Abbott declaring some items as emergencies can play a pivotal role in how lawmakers move forward.

"'Emergency Items’ is just a phrase, but it's important because if he declares a few issues as emergencies, then that means that lawmakers right now can start considering and debating and voting on those issues," he said.

As it stands now, lawmakers have to wait until mid-March to vote on anything.

There is still the question out there about whether Abbott has any 2024 presidential ambitions.