WATCH: Gov. Abbott speaks in San Antonio on law enforcement issues, keeping communities safe

TEXAS, USA — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is holding a "roundtable" in San Antonio regarding law enforcement issues. He's also expected to discuss ways to keep the state's communities safe.

Gov. Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and law enforcement in the Bexar County area.

The press conference is taking place at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County on Broadway.