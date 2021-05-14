Gov. Abbott joins 3News live at 6P to discuss voter restrictions and new legislation aimed at protecting teens from sex trafficking

The bill would raise the minimum age for individuals who work in a sexually oriented business to 21.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott joined Joe Gazin on Thursday to talk about legislation aimed to reduce human trafficking in Texas.

The legislation, which was sponsored by State Rep. Todd Hunter, would raise the minimum age for anyone who works in a sexually oriented business to be 21 years of age.

The governor has promised to sign the measure.

