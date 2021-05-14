x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Gov. Abbott joins 3News live at 6P to discuss voter restrictions and new legislation aimed at protecting teens from sex trafficking

The bill would raise the minimum age for individuals who work in a sexually oriented business to 21.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott joined Joe Gazin on Thursday to talk about legislation aimed to reduce human trafficking in Texas.

The legislation, which was sponsored by State Rep. Todd Hunter, would raise the minimum age for anyone who works in a sexually oriented business to be 21 years of age.  

RELATED: 'Most people don't realize that it happens here': Texas is the second worst state in the country for sex trafficking

The governor has promised to sign the measure.  

RELATED: It's official! Alcohol to-go becomes permanent in Texas

Watch the interview with Joe Gazin below. 

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 