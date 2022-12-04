Gov. Abbott to hold press conference a week after making headlines for new border policy

Governor Abbott will be meeting with the governor of Nuevo Leon a week after Abbott said he would be implementing a new procedure at the border.

LAREDO, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will be meeting with Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Alejandro a week after Abbott said he would place state troopers at the border to capture those entering the country, then send them to D.C. to be dealt with by the Biden Administration.

Beto O'Rourke held a press conference Tuesday calling on Abbott to stop his policy saying it hurts the Texas economy among other things.

"Greg Abbott is killing businesses and the Texas economy with the stunt he is pulling right now," O'Rourke said. "It does nothing to improve the security and safety of Texans, all it does it hurt the economy of Texas and the United States."

Truck drivers at the border have been protesting enhanced security inspections by blocking access to the bridge. That in return is affecting the quality of the produce, as it's 'highly perishable', Bret Erickson, senior vice president of business affairs at Little Bear Produce says.