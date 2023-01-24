x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Gov. Abbott set to visit Corpus Christi next week

The governor will join the Parent Empowerment Coalition at Annapolis Christian Academy next Tuesday, Jan. 31. from 6-7 p.m.
Credit: KIII TV

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will be making a stop in Corpus Christi next week. 

The governor will join the Parent Empowerment Coalition at Annapolis Christian Academy next Tuesday, Jan. 31. from 6-7 p.m.

Abbott has made education one of his top priorities this year and will meet with the coalition to discuss parent empowerment. 

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.

More Videos

In Other News

Grant to help Corpus Christi homeless coincides with annual point-in-time count

Before You Leave, Check This Out