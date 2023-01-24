Gov. Abbott set to visit Corpus Christi next week

The governor will join the Parent Empowerment Coalition at Annapolis Christian Academy next Tuesday, Jan. 31. from 6-7 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will be making a stop in Corpus Christi next week.

The governor will join the Parent Empowerment Coalition at Annapolis Christian Academy next Tuesday, Jan. 31. from 6-7 p.m.

Abbott has made education one of his top priorities this year and will meet with the coalition to discuss parent empowerment.

Texas is spending more on public education than ever before.



The money should follow each student down the educational path that works best for them.



When parents have a choice, students have a better chance at success. — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) January 25, 2023

