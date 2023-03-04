Abbott's covers topics from business to bridges during Corpus Christi talk

The governor said the delays were necessary to ensure the design's safety, but now, everything should move at a much quicker pace.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott spoke at at luncheon hosted by the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Monday where he not only laid out some of his legislative priorities, but also hit on several themes that are timely and of interest for our community.

Abbott began by reminding the crowd gathered at the Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz International Center that the Nueces county region is an important part of what he calls the "Texas economic juggernaut."

Abbott calls it a "dreamland" for entrepreneurs who want to come here and succeed, including for Tesla, which plans to build a $375 million lithium refinery in the western part of Nueces county.

Business such as this only confirms the recent numbers that show Texas has the fastest-growing economy in the nation.

Abbott also talked about some of the other top issues we're facing, such as securing the current Harbor Bridge from wrong-way drivers.

"The Texas Department of Transportation has worked with Corpus Christi, as well as others in this region, to permanently close the Power Street and Padre Street exits," he said. "They’re going to make improvements, including returning Padre Street to two-way traffic, and this work is scheduled to be completed later this month.”

Abbott also spoke about some of the delays in getting the new Harbor Bridge built. He said they're necessary in order to ensure that the design was safe, but now, everything should be moving at a much quicker pace.

"The developer is maximizing labor efforts with multiple shifts -- both during the day and at night -- to get that bridge built as quickly as possible," he said.

