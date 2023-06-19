Gov. Abbott vetoes bills of 3 Coastal Bend state senators

"At the end of the day, there will be a compromise bill that will focus on helping our public taxpayers lower there property tax bills."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed 76 bills, frustrated that, so far, there has been no compliance in reducing property taxes.

State Senator Juan 'Chuy' Hinojosa said he had two of his bills vetoed by the governor during property tax relief discussions at the state Capitol.

He believes cooler heads will prevail, and everyone will eventually reach a compromise.

"At the end of the day, there will be a compromise bill that will focus on helping our public taxpayers lower there property tax bills," he said.

Hinojosa said he is hopeful that the fight between the governor, the Republican-controlled House, and Senate will end. Hinojosa was one of three Coastal Bend state senators who had their bills vetoed by Abbott.

"It's part of a process, and we understand it. The governor has certain authority and power under the constitution, and he is exercising that authority," he said.



Back in 2021, Abbott called three special legislative sessions, with the final one wrapping up in mid-October. 3NEWS spoke with political analyst Bill Chriss about whether the governor can continue to call special sessions until he gets his way.

"There's no constitutional limitation on special sessions. Except that it has to be an emergency," he said.



Chriss said if this fight drags on, lawmakers could end up calling out the governor.

"Ultimately, you could challenge the governor's ability to call a special session by just saying what he is doing really doesn't meet the constitutional standard of an emergency," he said.

