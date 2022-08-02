Gov. Greg Abbott set to appear in Sinton for steel production facility ribbon cutting ceremony

The new facility is set to create over 590 news jobs, and generate over $1.9 billion in capital investment.

SINTON, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is set to appear at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Steel Dynamics manufacturing facility.

According to a release from the Texas Governors Office, Abbott will appear at the ceremony on Wednesday Feb. 9, in Sinton.

The new facility is set to create over 590 news jobs, and generate over $1.9 billion in capital investment.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.