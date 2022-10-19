Gov. Greg Abbott to hold roundtable discussion in Corpus Christi Thursday

The roundtable will take place at the Solomon Ortiz Center Thursday afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will be in Corpus Christi Thursday afternoon to talk about border security.

Abbott will be meeting with 19 border county sheriffs, including Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper. According to Hooper, Abbott has provided the "only help to local counties to try to improve border security."

"They'll be there to show support for what Governor Abbott has accomplished when it comes to dealing with the situation that's going on 150 miles from here down on the border," he said. "So we're appreciative of him picking up that responsibility from the federal government that has dropped the ball on that big time."

The roundtable will take place at the Solomon Ortiz Center Thursday afternoon.

