Gov. Greg Abbott visits Corpus Christi for Get out the Vote Rally

The event took place downtown at Brewster Street Ice House.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott was in the Coastal Bend Thursday for his get out the Vote Rally.

The event took place downtown at Brewster Street Ice House.

The visit comes as early voting continues. Both Abbott and gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke are making a big push to get out the vote.

"The winner or loser of this race is not gonna be me. It's gonna be you. You, your values. Your family. Your kids. Your future is what is at stake," he said.

Abbott was joined during Thursday's visit by several other Republicans including state senator Todd Hunter, Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney and Nueces County Judge candidate Connie Scott. After leaving Corpus Christi, Abbott continued his busy day making stops in Victoria, and after that, Katy, Texas.

A new poll by the LBJ School of Public Affairs put Abbott ahead of O'Rourke by four percentage points.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.