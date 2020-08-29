Gov. McMaster orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Chadwick Boseman

The "Black Panther" actor and SC native passed away after battling colon cancer.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered the Statehouse flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of SC native Chadwick Boseman.

The flags will fly at half-staff on Sunday, August 30 from sunrise to sunset.

The "Black Panther" actor passed away after battling cancer. According to a statement release by his family, the 43-year-old was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

On Saturday, Gov. McMaster tweeted "To honor the life, contributions and memory of a truly extraordinary son of South Carolina @chadwickboseman - I have ordered the flags atop the Statehouse to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, Sunday August 30, 2020, from sunrise to sunset."

He also added that Boseman's family would receive the flags after they were taken down.

The two flags will be removed at sunset and will be presented to Mr. Boseman’s family at the appropriate time. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 29, 2020