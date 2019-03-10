KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kleberg County officials said they have figured out how to renovate the JK Northway Expo Center and at the same time help turn the county into a regional training hub for law enforcement officers.

The best part: the federal government is going to fund most of the project.

It was a memorable Thursday for Kleberg County officials as they announced that the government has agreed to fund most of the $5.3 million in renovations at the JK Northway Expo Center.

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid told 3News the Expo Center will be used as a regional training facility and an emergency operations center, but it will also be used for big concerts, rodeos, livestock shows and more.

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick showed 3News his newly completed weapons training facility. It's the perfect facility to complement all the big changes going on at JK Northway.

"We wanted a range, shooting range here, to be able to facilitate those types of trainings. Particularly what our officers needed," Kirkpatrick said. "And as you see here this has been an ongoing project that we just finished completion of."

On top of all of these improvements, County Judge Madrid said that the State of Texas has agreed to spend $28 million to put in an overpass that will lead from Highway 77 to FM 1717 so that JK Northway Expo Center can serve as a regional FEMA staging center.

