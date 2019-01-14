CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The partial government shutdown is affecting the weather business in South Texas.

Cooler weather is expected this week, and forecasters at the local National Weather Service continue to monitor the situation despite the shutdown.

The National Weather Service is a 24-hour operation, and its employees continue to work without pay.

A spokesperson for the National Weather Service tells 3News they are continuing to provide forecasts and warnings support for the community and that there has been no change in their mission for critical services.