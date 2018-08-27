ROCKPORT (Kiii News) — Nearly 700 people attended a Hurricane Harvey Anniversary Service at Rockport Sunday morning.

It all took place at the First Baptist Church, where Governor Greg Abbott delivered a speech about the one year recovery process.

Many were glad to see the governor visit on the hurricane's anniversary, saying they appreciated his support.

"His support has just been noted through this whole year and that of our government in both state and federal," church member Marsha Rhoads said. "So it's really an honor that he not only came on Wednesday with Vice President Pence, but came back today and worshipped with us."

Of course, many cities like Rockport and Port Aransas are still recovering and will continue to do so in the next few years.

