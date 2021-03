Saturday Bee County Junior Deputies gifted Governor Greg Abbott a custom made Cinco Peso Badge.

BEE COUNTY, Texas — Governor Greg abbot was in Bee County this weekend at the Republican Roundup event where he made several new friends.

Bee County Junior Deputies gifted Governor Greg Abbott a custom made Cinco Peso Badge at the event. Junior Deputies also gave the governor a history lesson of why the badge is worn.

Two years ago, Governor Abbott was sworn in as a Junior Deputy at the Capital.

