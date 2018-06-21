Governor Greg Abbott issued a State Disaster Declaration Thursday for six Texas counties impacted by severe weather and flooding.

Before the disaster declaration, Governor Abbott authorized the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions to aid in response efforts.

"As severe weather and flooding continue to impact parts of Texas, our first priority is to ensure the safety of our fellow Texans in harm’s way,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas has activated all necessary resources to help respond to the ongoing severe weather, and we will continue to provide any assistance to local communities. I thank our first responders who are working to keep Texans safe, and I encourage all those in the affected regions to continue to heed all warnings from local officials.”

Counties included in the disaster declaration are: Aransas, Cameron, Hidalgo, Nueces, San Patricio and Willacy.

