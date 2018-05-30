Texas Governor Greg Abbott held two news conferences Wednesday in Dallas and San Marcos to address school safety across the state.

Abbott talked about the 40 different recommendations he and a team of school safety experts came up with.

Three of the main points in Abbott's plan include making schools safer, preventing threats in advance and enhancing firearm safety.

"We all share a common bond, and that is we want action to prevent another shooting like what happened at Santa Fe High School," Abbott said.

One key point Abbott discussed is making schools safer.

"My plan prioritizes the hiring of retired or off-duty law enforcement officers or military veterans who are already trained in the safe use of firearms," Abbott said.

Abbott also wants to strengthen existing school safety programs and harden campus buildings.

"One of the most talked about was reducing the number of entrances as well as controlling the exits. It's straightforward," Abbott said.

According to Abbott, the Texas Education Agency will spend a $62.1 million grant to implement the measures.

When it comes to preventing threats in advance, Abbott wants to expand a program created by Texas Tech University that can identify junior high and high school students that are considered high risk and provide them with resources and psychiatric services.

The last key point is gun safety. Abbott said he is all for protecting the Second Amendment but wants to improve laws that will keep guns out of the hands of children, criminals and people with a history of mental health issues.

"Texas should require courts to report that mental health adjudication within 48 hours after it's issued, rather than the current 30-day period," Abbott said.

Other suggestions included making an active-shooter alarm separate from a fire alarm, and using a DPS i-Watch Texas alert system for students, staff, and parents to report possible threats or suspicious activity.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII