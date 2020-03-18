CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott spent some time Tuesday getting updates from hospital CEOs and representatives from all around Texas about their ability to care for potentially large numbers of COVID-19 patients.

In a video conference call, the governor announced a temporary waiver for hospitals to increase unused bed capacity without the normal applications and fees. The governor also talked about supplies, staffing and bed capacities at hospitals, along with a survey on capacity needs for hospital networks so state agencies can determine where resources are needed.

Abbott said the temporary waiver to increase bed capacity is a precautionary measure to make sure facilities across Texas can treat enough patients.

As of right now there are at least 110 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Texas and one death. The largest amount of cases are in metropolitan areas like Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Abbott said FEMA will give an additional 15,000 kits that will be distributed throughout the state to public and private entities that will test for COVID-19.

By Friday the state estimates that Texas will be able to perform 10,000 COVID-19 tests per week.

