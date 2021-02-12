Governor Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates in schools, reinstated

In July, the governor issued an executive order saying mask mandates in schools were not allowed; with some schools challenging it until they couldn't anymore.

TEXAS, USA — Masks in schools have been a topic of discussion all year long with school districts across the state deciding the best course of action for their students.

There's been lots of back-and-forth on this topic. Many have seen schools allowed to enforce mask mandates, and then not allowed, and allowed again.

Schools in the Lone Star State can not have mask mandates now that Governor Abbott's executive order has been restored.

In July, the governor issued an executive order saying mask mandates in schools were not allowed; with some schools challenging it until they couldn't anymore.

But in August, the advocacy group Disability Rights Texas filed a lawsuit, which argued that the governor's order and the TEA's enforcement of the ban put disabled children at risk.

In November, a federal judge agreed. He ruled that the ban on mask mandates violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

But now, the more conservative fifth Circuit of Appeals restored the governors executive order. Travis Braidwood, Associate Professor of Political Science at Texas A&M-Kingsville explains what happens with the order being restored.

"What we wait for is a challenge for this rehearing on whether or not the lawsuit is actually successful,” Braidwood said. “So, this was just purely on the injunction stopping the governor's mandate into going in affect and we're waiting still for this to process in the courts, on whether or not there's actually a claim under the disability act.”

Braidwood said we will still see a lot more back-and-forth happen with this and we'll just have to wait and see. It could go all the way to the US Supreme Court.

