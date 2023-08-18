x
Abbott scheduled to visit Corpus Christi for the South Texas Development Summit

The Texas governor will be in the Coastal Bend on Aug. 22 to talk to local business leaders.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — South Texas lawmakers, chamber leaders and industry experts will gather for the South Texas Development Summit on Aug. 22

The summit gives local leaders a chance to discuss the status of economic development, trade, transportation and infrastructure.

The sold-out event is taking place at the Omni Hotel.

