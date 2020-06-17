TEXAS, USA — Texas Governor Greg Abbott held another news briefing today to address concerns about COVID-19 hospitalizations in our state, which has set new records over the past two weeks. More than 2,300 people around the state are currently hospitalized and being treated for the coronavirus.

Abbott said there is still an abundance of hospital beds available. He said only 6.3-percent of the available beds in Texas are being used by COVID-19 patients. In larger cities, more beds open up each day and then become filled with new patients.

As for the spike in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks, Abbott said the reasons for those increases are from delayed counts from jails and nursing homes. He gave an example of a prison in Beaumont that reported a batch of positive tests for inmates, which he said the results all came at once.

"Jail and prison settings, they have returned the highest positivity rate that we have seen in the state of Texas," Abbott said. "Now that we have gotten through most of those kind of congregated settings, there is reason to believe that those testing positive should begin to decline a little bit."

Governor Abbott emphasized that although we're working to coexist with the disease, staying home is still highly recommended. If you do decide to go out, continue practicing safety precautions like wearing the masks, washing your hands and social distancing.

