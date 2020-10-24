Governor Greg Abbott teams up with TEA to help students with disabilities

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues Governor Greg Abbott and his office are sending out some financial relief to Texas families with students who have disabilities.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Education Agency and Governor Abbott teamed up and announced the distribution of up to $1,500 to families with children who have severe cognitive disabilities. Matt Montano with the TEA says nearly 60,000 children in Texas can qualify for this.

Montano said the goal is to give parents a financial boost in lost in resources since COVID-19.

"Educationally relevant services like occupational therapy or physical therapy, or speech and language therapy or even tutoring for students that during COVID-19 shutdowns in the spring may have not had those types of services. At the highest level, that's what it's intended to do," said Montano.

Montano said the TEA is prioritizing low income families.

"While we're targeting specific disability types, we are also targeting the families that may need it a little bit more," Montano added.

The announcement came down this week, so the TEA won't be able to provide the online credit until at least by the end of 2020.

Once the logistics are set in stone, the TEA will reach out to Texas school districts who will then contact the families that are eligible.

