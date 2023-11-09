Governor hands out Star of Texas award to 2 CCPD officers who were shot in the line of duty

The Star of Texas award ceremony was held in Austin and Patrolman Gustavo Medina and Sr. Officer Brandon Cordell were honored.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Senior Officer Brandon Cordell has been with CCPD for 15 years. He was one of two officers from the department who earned a Star of Texas award given by the governor.

"The Star of Texas award goes to those whose self sacrifice is a shining example of the very best of the Lone Star State,” said Gov. Greg Abbott.



These awards primarily go to first responders who are killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. Officer Cordell was shot back in June of 2021 when a burglary suspect opened fire on him. The suspect was eventually shot and killed.



The Executive Director of the Governor's Public Safety Office, Aimee Snoddy thanked the officers for risking their lives for the greater good of the community.

"To the heroes here today thank you for your service. It is an honor to be among your families," she said.



Gustavo Medina also picked up a star award from the governor. The four year CCPD patrolman was shot in December of 2022 near Airline and SPID by one of three car theft suspects.



3NEWS spoke by phone with the officer about that shooting.

"We got into a fight started placing him in custody and placed him in custody, and he produced a weapon and shot me right in the groin as I was on top of him. I just fell down and fell on my back stayed the a fight and ultimately won the fight," he said.

Medina said he enjoyed the opportunity to be personally thanked by Abbott.

”The governor just thanked me for my sacrifice my injury that I did for my family. He said thank you and I’d do, I would do it everyday. I’ll do that again everyday," he said.



Medina said he is still recovering from his injuries and hopes to be back on light duty with the police department later in the year.

