Gregory-Portland (KIII News) — Some of the highest paid teachers in the Coastal Bend just got a raise.

On Friday the board of trustees with Gregory-Portland Independent School District approved raises of $3,000 per year for educators with 14-years of experience.

Total pay increases for the district come out at more than $1.7 million invested toward teachers and staff for the new school year.

Starting pay for new teachers in the Gregory-Portland district is more than $52,000 a year.

