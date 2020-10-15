GPISD students must pass all classes to continue virtual learning

Students have until the beginning of the 3rd 9-week grading period to bring up grades

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland ISD is asking parents to keep a close eye on their child's grades, as they will end virtual learning for any student not passing all classes by the beginning of the 3rd nine-week period, which is Jan. 7.

"Though the 3rd nine-Week grading period is several weeks away (starting on January 7th, 2021), students who are enrolled in virtual learning must be passing all of their classes/courses to continue receiving instruction virtually as of that time," a release from the school district said.