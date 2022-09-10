Grace United Methodist Church continues pumpkin patch tradition

Many people come out every year with their families to enjoy, purchase and take photos around the pumpkins.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Grace United Methodist Church in Calallen explains how they have managed to keep their fundraising pumpkin patch prices down.

The Director of Youth Programs, Victoria Low spoke with 3NEWS and said, "When we sell the pumpkins, a large percentage of it goes back to the Navajo reservation and then a small percentage stays here and we use it for youth activities. Trips, church camps, it pays for outreach that we have here with youth programs that we have going on."

For over 20 years, The Grace United Methodist Church in Calallen has held pumpkin patches throughout October.

The pumpkins arrive here from the Navajo nation. Due to the pandemic and inflation issues, the Navajo decided not to raise the price of their pumpkins. Low told 3NEWS, "All the prices have stayed the same since pre-covid. We decided to do that as just a way to give back to the community."

"Last year, they had a freeze over in New Mexico, so it eliminated our second crop that we were going to get and so we only had one truck load." She added. "This year, next Saturday the 15th, we're getting a second truck load. We'll have half a truck load which is about 2,000 pumpkins that we'll be unloading."

Many people come out every year with their families to enjoy, purchase and take photos around the pumpkins.

"We have a great group of people that come and are here are the pumpkin patch to not only enjoy the pumpkins, buy the pumpkins, but take pictures, kids run through the patch and play. It's a fun time." Low explained.

The Calallen Grace United Methodist Church pumpkin patch will be available while supplies last until the end of October.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.