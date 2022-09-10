Grace United Methodist Church invites local venders to sell at upcoming festival

The fall festival is on October 22nd, and vendors are still welcome to sign up to participate free of charge.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Grace United Methodist Church in Calallen invited local vendors to sell at their fall festival.

The church is not charging vendors to participate since It's all part of their 'Giving Back' mission.

This is something the church have always done for their fall festival and are looking to keep the tradition going for the years to come. Director of Youth Programs of Grace United Church Victoria Low told 3NEWS, this is important now more than ever since the pandemic has been hard on many local businesses.

"We'll provide the space for them. They can sell. They keep all the proceeds for themselves. We do ask that they donate one item and that goes to a silent auction and that silent auction money goes to missional work." Low explained.

The fall festival is on October 22nd, and vendors are still welcome to sign up. Click here or call The Grace United Methodist Church for more information.

