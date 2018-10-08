KINGSVILLE (Kiii News) — Nearly 350 Texas A&M University-Kingsville graduates walked the stage Friday morning to receive their degrees during the university's Summer Commencement Ceremony.

Leonard A. Bedell, alumnus and member of the TAMUK Foundation Board of Trustees, was the keynote speaker for the commencement ceremony.

Congratulations to all of this summers TAMUK graduates!

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII