Several high schools are hosting their graduation ceremonies this weekend at the American Bank Center.

For those attending any of the ceremonies, there are rules about what you can and cannot take with you.

No bottles, food, drinks or illegal substances.

No weapons, recording devices, noisemakers, smoking, pets or non-service animals.

There are certain bag restrictions and other prohibitions that you can find at americanbankcenter.com.

If you can't make it, this year the Corpus Christi Independent School District is streaming their graduation ceremonies online via YouTube!

Here are a list of the links you will need to watch online as your graduate walks the stage:

King HS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C18krz3zph8

Miller HS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KlD6GV9Ywc

Moody HS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x7hOsTrhAk

Ray HS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HVufBUMPc0

Veterans HS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWyIefHECF4

Carroll HS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wptS6U4NmKA

