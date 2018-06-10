It was quite the performance out in Beeville at the AC Jones High School Trojan's Field.

Eight time Grammy Award Winner, Phillip Lawrence sang the national anthem with the help of the Trojan Choir.

Despite having just one practice Friday morning they did an incredible job.

Along with singing, Lawrence is also a song writer and dancer.

He's toured with Bruno Mars and has performed at the Super Bowl.

But what brings him to Beeville? His wife, Urbana Chapa Lawrence who graduated from AC Jones High School.

Lawrence and his wife have started giving two scholarships a year to the high school each one $2500.

Both plan to make trips back to Beeville every year to speak to the kids.

