Corpus Christi (KIII News) — It was all about music Thursday night at the Harbor Playhouse as Grammy award-winning artists performed for the 14th annual Singer Songwriter Showcase.

Kelley Lovelace, Rivers Rutherford, and Neil Thrasher came all the way from Nashville to perform.

The group has written hit songs for some of the top famous singers like Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw, and Brooks and Dunn.

Money raised Thursday night goes straight to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"The beauty of the funds raised tonight is 100-percent of them stay here locally to pay for the expansion of Driscoll Children's Hospital," said Martha Avery, vice president of development.

Expansions for the hospital include the new five-story north pavilion and the new pediatric intensive care unit.

