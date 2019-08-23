TAFT, Texas — A grand jury in San Patricio County handed down an indictment Friday for a man arrested in connection with a shooting at a one-year-old's birthday party in October of last year.

21-year-old Ronnie Rodrigeuz Jr. and his father, Ronnie Rodriguez Sr., were arrested for shooting five men in Taft, Texas. Investigators said it happened during a baby's first birthday party when an argument escalated between two familes and some uninvited guests. That's when it is believed that Rodriguez Jr. and his father opened fire killing four of the five men.

Rodriguez Sr. was arrested on capital murder charges.

On Friday, a grand jury handed down an indictment for Rodriguez Jr. for capital murder. No bond has been set.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: