Grand opening for new, improved Cole Park Pier set for Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ever since closing in 2018, Cole Park Pier has been under construction, but that wait will soon be over.

Residents who have ventured to Cole Park to ride scooters, or entertain their families might have noticed the incomplete structure. The Parks & Recreation Department and Engineering Services have worked diligently to revitalize the pier with new modern features.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Corpus Christi, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held to celebrate the completion of the pier. The event will take place Friday, at 4 p.m.

Thursday afternoon workers were still busy putting the finishing touches on the 5,000 foot long structure. Some 6.8 million pounds of concrete was used to complete the $7.5 million project.

The pier has been closed since right after Hurricane Harvey damaged it. Now another huge change to the pier is the arch that greets visitors. Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said it stands as a history lesson of its own.

"That arch is very special," Guajardo said, "because back in the 1930's we had an arch that read, Cole Park. And so today we're going to have an arch again. We're bringing that back to Cole Park history that will light up when they cut the ribbon."

The ribbon cutting event will also allow fishermen a chance to cast their reels into the water once again. There's also going to be live music and food trucks. There will also be special prizes for the first 300 people to show up.

