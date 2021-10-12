Grand opening for new, improved Cole Park Pier set for Dec. 17

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ever since closing in 2018, Cole Park Pier has been under construction, but that wait will soon be over.
Residents who have ventured to Cole Park to ride scooters, or entertain their families might have noticed the incomplete structure. The Parks & Recreation Department and Engineering Services have worked diligently to revitalize the pier with new modern features.
According to a Facebook post from the City of Corpus Christi, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held to celebrate the completion of the pier. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 17 at 4 p.m.
For more information regarding the ribbon cutting ceremony click here.
