ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A big grand opening is set for Wednesday in Aransas Pass, which will mark a new beginning for over 70 families that have been left homeless by Hurricane Harvey.

It has taken more than two years, but the wait will be worth it for the residents of the Laurent Apartments.

According to manager Nora Garcia, the rebuilding of the 74 units has been a long time in coming.

"It was like two years, five months, and 11-days. I've been keeping up with it ever since, and I've been here since day one," Garcia said.

On Wednesday, the apartments will celebrate the occasion with a ribbon-cutting and a grand reopening.

"We believe that it's not only about enabling us to recover but all of the businesses around us so it's a very very special day for us and we'd like to invite everybody to come out and share that with us," apartment manager Ann Balderas said.

"I love it," resident Bardi Sackett said.

Sackett says the rebuilding of the Laurent Apartments is a new beginning for her.

"I am comfortable, I'm safe, and I mean I love it," Sackett said.

While the landscaping is still a work in progress, the apartments are ready for move-in.

The new facility ushers a new era for the small community.

"Everything in the apartment is new. Walls, fixtures, everything, everything," Garcia said.

The grand reopening of the Laurent Apartments begins at 10 a.m. in Aransas Pass.

