CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marks left behind by Hurricane Harvey are still felt and seen throughout parts of the Coastal Bend.

Progress and recovery continue for the historical Fulton Mansion in Rockport, which is set to reopen its doors late December.

"How's the mansion, is it going to reopen, is it salvageable?' People were so concerned about it," site manager Jacqui Ainlay Conley said.

The Futon Mansion is a historic site in Rockport standing tall since 1877. It has survived eight hurricanes, but in August of 2017, Harvey took its toll, inviting floodwaters in mangling the roof. Despite all destruction, the building remained standing.

Since Harvey, more than $1 million have been spent making repairs.

"Seeing the roof in the state that it was in and the third flood being as damaged as it was...that was pretty heart wrenching," maintenance supervisor Robert Field.

Seeing the destruction that Harvey left didn't discourage site manager Jessica Holt, but instead, she got inspired.

"We have to take out all of the collections, but it gave us an opportunity to look clearly at how we wanted to portray the house when we opened back up," Holt said.

The site visitor center was opened a few months after the hurricane hit. There was still a lot of work left to do before opening back up the entire building.

Mansion staff and volunteers worked tirelessly to get the mansion entirely up and running.

