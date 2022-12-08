Grandpa's Cheesebarn founders, 'Grandpa, Grandma Baum,' die 2 days apart

Grandpa's Cheesebarn was founded in 1978 by the Baum's, their daughter, Ronda, and her husband, Richard Poorbaugh.

ASHLAND, Ohio — Just two days after the death of "Grandpa" Paul Baum, his wife "Grandma" Vera Baum died.

Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying their founder, Paul, passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.

They announced Vera's death on Facebook Saturday morning, saying she died within two days after her husband.

"Our beloved Grandpa & Grandma, Paul & Vera Baum, have both went home to our Lord. Grandma & Grandpa celebrated 73 years of marriage on Dec. 4th & went home to Heaven within two days of each other."

The business' original location in Ashland has become well known across the state, offering not only a vast selection of cheeses but an array of smoked meats, chocolates and other goodies.

There are now three Cheesebarn locations across the state. You can learn more about the company here.