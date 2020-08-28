'Grandparents and Other Relatives Raising Children' virtual conference happening September 4

The conference is aimed at helping grandparents who might be taking on the role of raising grandchildren.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A conference aimed at helping grandparents who might be taking on the role of raising grandchildren is taking place virtually this year.

The 'Grandparents and Other Relatives Raising Children' conference is happening Friday, September 4. Click here for more information.

Committee members put together special bags earlier today at the Lindale Senior Center behind Ray High School.

The bags were filled with hand sanitizer and school supplies, as well as information about the upcoming conference.