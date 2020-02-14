CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's City Council has approved a grant to continue funding direct services to victims of crime.

The program is designed to help victims of domestic violence, assault and homicide. Our city averages 1,400 victim cases per year.

The funding will allow for four case managers and one counselor who work to identify victims and guide them through the criminal justice system. The program also offers its services to officers and their families.

