Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Have you ever heard of an ambulance bus? They exist, and one is coming to Corpus Christi.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department said after making a list of needs, they realized they didn't have a way to transport a large amount of people via ambulance. That is no longer the case, however.

The Department was awarded a $577,000 grant that will allow them to purchase an AmBus. The bus can hold up to 20 people and will be staffed with firefighter paramedics.

CCFD Chief Robert Rocha said not only will they be able to transport Corpus Christi residents in need, but also residents in surrounding areas.

"If there is a disaster in the area somewhere outside the City of Corpus Christi where multiple paramedics need the ability to transport multiple patients, the City of Corpus Christi will able able to respond to those incidences," Rocha said.

Rocha said there are currently 13 AmBuses in Texas, and the Corpus Christi can expect to have one after the 1st of 2019.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII