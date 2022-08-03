Grant from Department of Transportation to help with air services in Corpus Christi

The Texas cities receiving the grants are as follows: Corpus Christi $750,000, Laredo $250,000, McAllen $750,000.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Texas cities were awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation totaling $1,750,000 on Wednesday.

DOT received 48 applications from 30 states to receive money from the $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program. The grant was awarded to 25 communities in 20 states.

In a press release, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said "We're proud to award these grants to help strengthen local air service in 25 smaller communities and help Americans across the country get to where they need to go more efficiently and affordably."

Since the program began, DOT issued more than 400 grants to help communities develop projects for their own air service needs. The grants are used to provide financial incentives to carriers, conduct studies on the possibilities of expanded service, and carry out marketing programs to promote existing local service, as well as address other challenges small communities and their airports may experience.

The grants will also help communities establish first air services, restore lost service, and provides support to establish new routes to improve connectivity and allow people in the community to fly more easily and affordable.

The Texas cities receiving the grants are as follows: Corpus Christi $750,000, Laredo $250,000, McAllen $750,000.

A press release for the grants said the communities have established robust public-private partnerships to enhance community participation and facilitate access to air services.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.