Emergency Connectivity Program gives $2.4 million in grant funding to Corpus Christi Public Libraries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Public Libraries received $2.4 million in grant funds from the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program on Friday.

The grant was given to provide 5,000 Wi-Fi hotspots with 5G internet service to public libraries for a 12-month period. Library sponsors who are without access to high-speed internet can connect to the hotspot devices for personal use and educational purposes.

Patrons must sign a statement verifying the lack of internet access without Wi-Fi hotspots. CCPL have partnered with Prospera Housing Community Services along with Corpus Christi Housing Authority and Affiliates to distribute Wi-Fi hotspots to residents.

The Federal Communications Commission provides funding to libraries in an effort to expand broadband equity and meet their educational goals.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo stated, “Corpus Christi libraries are vital in helping our residents and visitors gain access to computers, improve their skill sets, promote literacy, and improve the overall quality of life.”

The program is expected to launch alongside National Library Card Sign-up Month in September 2022. The specific date will soon be released by CCPL once it becomes available.

