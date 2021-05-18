'Small Business Empowerment Grant' helps businesses impacted by the pandemic

NEC Co-op Energy, the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce and two other entities teamed up to offer a grant to 80 small businesses.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — NEC Co-op Energy and the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce teamed up to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic

“We were all in agreement that you know hey we needed to get these funds out to anyone, if you’re a small business here in the Coastal Bend hey we were here to help,” said Triston Crossland, the Program and Policy Specialist with United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce.

And with additional help they were able to impact 80 businesses

“NEC led in that they came to us and said hey we need to do this so we worked with them directly but through the added help of Gulf Coast Growth Ventures and Buckeye Partners we were able to double the amount of people that could receive the funds,” said Crossland.

Each small business received $250, businesses like ‘Enjoy Corpus Christi Tours.’

“We felt appreciated, we felt empowered exactly as the title of the grant we thought we wish all small businesses could feel this feeling of empowerment and that self confidence that we’re gonna make it through because there’s a lot of people in this community that have our backs,” said Owner of Enjoy Corpus Christi Tours, Susan Trevino.

Comanche Corner Café was another business who was a recipient of the grant.

“I almost have to hold back tears to be so grateful that we still have our doors open and that our community has supported us,” said owner Ricci Neer.

Neer says this is the second grant she’s received through the chamber.

“Last year we were also a recipient of a grant and that helped us keep our doors open so it’s been truly a blessing for the chamber and its partners to be able to put something together like that that really helps businesses at the grassroots level,” said Neer.

Both businesses are pushing forward and say they’re thankful for neighbors who help neighbors.

