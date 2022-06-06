Grant helps modernize exhibits and curriculum surrounding Asian Cultures

The "National Endowment for the Humanities" (NEH) grant is a part of the National Writing Project's "Building a More Perfect Union" program

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new $70,000 grant won't only benefit the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures, but will also help teachers when writing curriculum centered around Asian cultures.

The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures is looking forward to the learning opportunities that students will have access to with the assistance of the NEH grant. Especially because the museum covers 37 countries.

Richard Hafemeister, Director of Operations for the Museum, said he is excited to get started on curriculum planning.

"It's such a wide, wide range to cover that another $70,000 worth of assistance really lets us just bolster this and really just take it to the next level," Hafemeister said.

$40,000 will go towards marketing and technology.

“New laptops, going to be used for curriculum writing, new cameras, for doing Zoom, new microphone kits, it's all going to be things like that," Hafemeister said.

The remaining $30,000 utilized by Texas A&M Corpus Christi will help bring in local teachers to write new curriculum.

Nicholas Medina, the museum's curator of history and exhibits understands the impact curriculum can have on students.

“Within the past 20 years, education has changed, language has changed," Medina said. "Information on historical topics itself has changed. There's something we're learning new every day.”

Representation matters, especially to students.

"That is what helps all of us be more connected with one another," Medinasaid . "That's what the world needs."

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.