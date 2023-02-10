$5M grant hopes to prevent flooding in Falfurrias

"We still have numerous more flooding that occurs within the city and the county, so yes, this will help us better divide resources."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's an online list of the most flood prone cities in our state and Falfurrias took seventh place, while Rockport came in at eighth place.

Officials in Rockport said that over the years, flooding problems there are largely due to sitting relative to sea level. The elevation in Falfurrias is 115 feet, but there are a number of creeks and other waterways that carry water right to the city.

Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos said there's now an effort underway to stop a lot of that flooding through a $5 million FEMA grant.

Historically, Falfurrias has had problems with flooding.

"We have of the flooding of the event and then a day and a half we have more flooding because of the watershed," he said.

Brooks County Emergency Management Director Ruben Ramirez showed 3NEWS the Pablo Blanco Creek. The creek serves as one of many waterways in the area that is part of the watershed. When there's flooding, the creek is estimated to impact at least 200 homes. Ramirez is hoping that the FEMA grant comes thru next month so the community can renovate and expand its drainage system to better handle all the water that rushes thru middle of town.

"This is just one of the issues solving one portion of the flooding, right? We still have numerous more flooding that occurs within the city and the county, so yes, this will help us better divide resources in the event of a disaster or a flood," he said.

Ramos said that there is a requirement of a 25 percent match for that FEMA grant. He said that the county and city should be able to cover all of the costs and have the project completed in a year's time.

