Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Habitat for Humanity in Corpus Christi received $100,000 from the Doan Grant to help those still needing repairs from Hurricane Harvey.

The grant was given through the Coastal Bend Community Foundation and means Habitat for Humanity can start the "Brush with Kindness" campaign, where crews go around painting homes.

In 29 years of building houses in partnership with low-income families, the nonprofit organization has built over 53 affordable new homes for people in need.

"It's really critical for us to be able to put God's love into action. We are an empty vessel. The money comes through us, and we put it back into the community. We try and do as much fundraising as we can, but without local donations from foundations, corporations, we wouldn't be able to do our job," Executive Director Carol Gomez said.

Organizers said they are always thankful for donations and volunteers, especially those coming from out of state to help those in need in Corpus Christi.

