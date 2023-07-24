Emergency crews called to second fire at home near Hamlin Middle School Monday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department are back in the area of Hamlin Middle School working to extinguish a fire at a home.
This is the same area where a home was heavily damaged by a fire over the weekend.
Officials on scene Monday morning on Delaine St. said this same house caught fire Sunday and one person was taken to this hospital. Fire crews were called out again Monday around 4:30 a.m.
Crews took a defensive stance on fighting the fire Monday morning and stayed outside the home due to worries about its structural integrity, CCFD Battalion Chief Robin McGill said. It took them about an hour to get control of the fire Monday morning.
A fire also damaged the home next door on Saturday, but McGill said the fires appear to be unrelated.
