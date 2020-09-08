Grants available for artists in the Rockport area. August 9 is the last day to register. Apply here!

Artists will be provided grants ranging from $2,000 - $5,000 based on their proposal, portfolio and demonstrated financial need.

ROCKPORT, Texas — For area artists in Rockport, August 9 is the last day to apply for grants through 'The New Normal' Rockport initiative.

It challenges artists to create works inspired by their current experiences in the world, such as recovery from Hurricane Harvey, the impact of the coronavirus, or the country's current focus on eradicating systemic racism.

A five person panel is managing the selection process for the competition.

Executive Director for the Rockport Center for the Arts Luis Puron said COVID-19 has severally impacted the local art community.

"Many of these very small gatherings have not been able to open, thus artists who show their work in the spaces that are public spaces have not had that outlook for their work," Puron said. "It has been very touch and go here for the artists in these galleries so these funds to artists could not have come at a better time."

Artists will have until tonight to complete the application process. No fees are required to apply. Apply here.