Grapevine police responding to 'active threat call' at Great Wolf Lodge, officials say

Officers are responding to an “active threat call” at Great Wolf Lodge, the Grapevine Police Department said Christmas night.

A spokesperson for the hotel told WFAA an individual was reportedly making threatening statements to the safety of the guests.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers were called to the hotel. When they arrived, some rooms were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

Our officers are responding to an active threat call at Great Wolf Lodge. There are no injuries reported, but we are still on scene and searching the area. — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) December 26, 2020

Great Wolf Lodge released the following statement Friday night:

"Law enforcement is currently at our resort looking for an individual who made concerning statements threatening the safety of our guests. For the safety of our guests, the resort is currently in lockdown and we following the lead of law enforcement. We will provide additional details as soon as possible."

A manager at the hotel also told WFAA that "there have been no indications" from law enforcement that this individual is armed.