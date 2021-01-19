x
Grass fire at Calle Las Colonias near Saratoga Blvd

Thankfully, no one was injured and according to firefighters on the scene, the blaze broke out because of the extremely dry conditions in the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several fire crews were hard at work today, fighting a grass fire at Calle Las Colonias this near Saratoga and Highway 286. 

The fire crews were able to put out the entire fire and said the community is lucky that the wind was blowing in just the right direction.

