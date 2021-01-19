Grass fire at Calle Las Colonias near Saratoga Blvd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several fire crews were hard at work today, fighting a grass fire at Calle Las Colonias this near Saratoga and Highway 286.
Thankfully, no one was injured and according to firefighters on the scene, the blaze broke out because of the extremely dry conditions in the area.
The fire crews were able to put out the entire fire and said the community is lucky that the wind was blowing in just the right direction.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- COVID-19 vaccine in the Coastal Bend: Everything you need to know
- What is 'herd immunity' and how can it be achieved? Medical expert explains
- Major brush fire burns over 1,000 acres of ranch land in Duval County Saturday night
- Man arrested after Nueces County Deputy discovers illegal narcotics during traffic stop